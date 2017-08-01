Northwest Spay & Neuter Center saves pets from homelessness through prevention

TACOMA - Communities spend millions of dollars controlling unwanted pets, but through spaying and neutering, we can reduce the number of strays and improve animals' lives.

Northwest Spay & Neuter Center, is the largest non-profit high-quality spay and neuter clinic in Washington, and offers affordable services for dogs and cats in Western Washington and beyond. Executive Director, Melanie Rushforth,discusses the center, its mission to prevent homeless pets through prevention, and how you can get your pet spayed or neutered at the clinic.

The Northwest Spay & Neuter Center has a free Animal Shuttle service serving South King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor, and Kitsap counties. Financial assistance may be available to those in need. They pick up pet cats and dogs, and feral cats in traps up at a pre-determined location and time, shuttle them to the clinic in Tacoma, and shuttle them back for pick up the next day. Reservations are required.

Northwest Spay & Neuter Center

6401 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 627-7729

