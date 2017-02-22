SEATTLE - Seattleites are known for their coffee craze, but Five12 apparel takes it to a whole new level with their active and outdoor gear made out of recycled coffee grounds. That’s right, you can actually wear your all-time favorite beverage. Five12 incorporates our northwest-based everyday lives into their collection, making their moisture-managing fabric dry on the inside and the outside for protection against our typical northwest weather.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs