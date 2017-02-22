SEATTLE - Seattleites are known for their coffee craze, but Five12 apparel takes it to a whole new level with their active and outdoor gear made out of recycled coffee grounds. That’s right, you can actually wear your all-time favorite beverage. Five12 incorporates our northwest-based everyday lives into their collection, making their moisture-managing fabric dry on the inside and the outside for protection against our typical northwest weather.

