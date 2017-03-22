KING
Non-surgical treatments for chronic spinal pain with Sound Pain Solutions

Sound Pain Solutions treats chronic pain for spinal conditions without surgery. Dr. Mark Shelley, Dr. Vince Leone and Dr. Kevin Polzin share treatment approaches.

Heidi Eng, KING 2:08 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

Dr. Kevin Polzin, Dr. Vince Leone, and Dr. Mark Shelley from Sound Pain Solutions help neck and back pain sufferers find long-term relief without surgery or potentially addictive painkillers.  

Conditions that have been successfully treated with our Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression, class 4 laser and physical rehabilitation procedures are:

  • Herniated discs
  • Degenerative discs
  • Back or neck pain
  • Failed back surgery
  • Stenosis
  • Spondylolisthesis

Sound Pain Solutions specializes in safe, effective, pain-free procedures for the treatment of chronic spinal related conditions without the use of drugs or surgery, and utilize state of the art technology.

To determine if you are a candidate for care, we provide a consultation and screening evaluation free of charge. There’s no obligation, the only thing you have to lose is your pain.

For more info or to make an appointment visit www.SoundPainSolutions.com or call (844) 5-RELIEF

