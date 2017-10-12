Nobel Peace Prize winner sees a world with zero poverty

Professor Muhammad Yunus has dedicated his life to fighting poverty throughout the world. As an economist, civil society leader, and social entrepreneur, Yunus has pioneered concepts such as microcredit and microfinance. These concepts, as well as his founding of the Grameen Bank, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

Professor Yunus joins us on New Day to discuss his book A World of Three Zeros and the work of his organization: the Yunus Centre. The book reveals Yunus' new economic system that he believes can save humankind. Yunus' dreams of creating more social businesses, which are firms designed to serve human needs rather than to accumulate wealth.

Tickets for his event at Seattle University tonight (October 12th) are currently sold out, but there is a stand-by line available. More information about the event can be found here.

