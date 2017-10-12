Professor Muhammad Yunus' new book A World of Three Zeros.

Professor Muhammad Yunus has dedicated his life to fighting poverty throughout the world. As an economist, civil society leader, and social entrepreneur, Yunus has pioneered concepts such as microcredit and microfinance. These concepts, as well as his founding of the Grameen Bank, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

Professor Yunus joins us on New Day to discuss his book A World of Three Zeros and the work of his organization: the Yunus Centre. The book reveals Yunus' new economic system that he believes can save humankind. Yunus' dreams of creating more social businesses, which are firms designed to serve human needs rather than to accumulate wealth.

