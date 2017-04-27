Nintendo's Mario Kart races in with a new game!

The newest game for the portable Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, is about to hit stores.

With the new game you can race opponents anywhere, taking the Switch with you on the go. While the game will feature many classic characters like Browser Jr. and King Boo, Deluxe will introduce some new faces too.

Manager of Product Marketing, JC Rodrigo, visited New Day NW to tells us all about the Mario Kart franchise and its latest installment.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe releases Friday, April 28th. The Nintendo Switch is available now.

