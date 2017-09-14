Newest novel by bestselling young adult author from Kent

A bestselling young adult novelist from Kent is writing a new series about triplet sisters vying for one throne. The Three Dark Crowns series has been optioned to be turned into a film by the same production company behind the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Kendare Blake shared more about the series and previewed the second book, One Dark Throne, which is set to hit bookstores this week.

Join Kendare at three upcoming events:

Saturday, September 23 - Launch Party for One Dark Throne at University Bookstore in Mill Creek, 7:00 pm (15311 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012 / (425) 385-3530)

Sunday, September 24 - Book signing at Barnes and Noble in Olympia, 1:00 pm (1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA 98502 / 360-534-0388)

Saturday, September 30 - Book signing at Barnes and Noble in Kennewick, 1:00 pm (1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, WA 99336 / 509-736-3116)

