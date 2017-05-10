New WSU President aims to lead the university to top rankings

New WSU President Kirk Schulz talks about his vision for the university's future.

Bringing with him an impressive and extensive background in education administration, new Washington State University President Kirk Schulz aims to make WSU one of the top 25 public research universities in the country.

He joins us on New Day to discuss his vision for WSU's future from the new Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, to staying connected with students' and faculty's needs.

