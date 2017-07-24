New Washington law bans distracted driving
On July 23rd, 2017 Washington's new distracted driving law went into effect. It's called the "Driving While Under the Influence of Electronics" act, and its goal is to reduce the number of collisions or near misses due to distracted drivers.
July 24, 2017
