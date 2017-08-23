New vegan burger shop opens in Roosevelt Whole Foods on Friday

Photo couresy of Next Level Burger

SEATTLE - Next Level Burger is a vegan burger shop that serves organic, GMO-free meals and 100-percent plant-based burgers.

Matt De Gruyter founded Next Level Burger with his wife, Cierra, two years ago in Bend, Oregon. Their first shop outside of Oregon will open Friday, Aug. 25 inside the Whole Foods Market in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood.

In this New Day segment, Matt cooked up their Signature Burger and The Animal Burger.

Whole Foods Market

(206) 985-1500

1026 NE 64th St

Seattle, WA 98115

