New theater offers luxury experience with dinner, cocktails & the latest blockbusters

A new, luxury theatre in Bellevue is about to take your moviegoing experience to a new level! Cinemark Reserve at Lincoln Square, offers recliners, a full dinner menu, and cocktails, along with the latest blockbusters!

James Meredith, Cinemark USA's Senior Vice President of Marketing, shared more about the company's passion for creating memorable experiences for moviegoers who are 21 and older.

The grand opening for the Cinemark Reserve Theatre is Thursday, August 3. The theatre is located on the third level of Lincoln Square South (700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004).



