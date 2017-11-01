Snohomish County Deputy Brandon McCullar and his K9 partner Luuk.

A K9 officer from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has received a number of commendations for his work tracking down dangerous criminals. Now, he's being celebrated in a fashionable way, as the first honoree for a new t-shirt line designed by Brown Sugar Kids.

Kayla Ogunsemore from Brown Sugar Kids shared more about the new Superheroes line and its first honoree, K9 Officer Luuk, who joined New Day with his human partner, Deputy Brandon McCullar.

A portion of sales from K9 Luuk's t-shirt will benefit Pennies for Puppies, a nonprofit organization that supports active duty and retired K9 officers.

