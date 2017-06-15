New study is the first to look at aging LGBTQ individuals' health

In a first study of its kind, the University of Washington's School of Social Work is investigating the health and well being of older LGBTQ individuals.
Karen Fredriksen Goldsen is a professor at the School of Social Work as well as the principal investigator for the study, Aging with Pride.
Karen joins us today to discuss this new, one of a kind study.
Learn all about the study on the website, click here.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs