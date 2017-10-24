KING
New show Ink Master: Angels features Seattle's best tattoo artists

Contestant on new series Ink Master: Angels Grayden Payne chats about the show that he's featured in tonight, October 24th.

Heidi Eng, KING 11:59 AM. PDT October 24, 2017

Spike's new spinoff series Ink Master: Angels features two of the best tattoo artists in Seattle going head-to-head with other tattoo masters. Contestant Grayden Payne is here to chat about the show. Alecia Smith, one of the "human canvases" used in the show, is featured in the last episode of the show, and gets to share her story of overcoming homelessness.  

Learn more about Grayden and his tattoo services here. Also, connect with him on Instagram & Twitter

 

