New Seattle Thunderbirds season includes fun new promotions, like wiener dog races

The Seattle Thunderbirds hockey team has a lot to celebrate at their home opener at accesso ShoWare Center this weekend. The T-Birds battled through a season filled with injuries and other challenges to win the Western Hockey League (WHL) championship.

This year promises more excitement, as well as fun and interesting promotions, like wiener dog races! The T-Birds, Reber Ranch, and Dachshund Race for Rescue joined Margaret for a zany preview, with help from in-game announcer Tyler Thomas.

Ian Henry, Director of Public and Media Relations for the Seattle Thunderbirds, and Reber Ranch's Marketing Manager Carrie Estrada shared more about their partnership. Ian also recapped the T-Birds' championship season and previewed the new season, including several unique promotions, and pre-game activities for the team's home opener this Saturday, September 23rd.

Here's a lineup of events for the home opener:

4:00 pm - Party on the Plaza at accesso ShoWare Center

5:00 pm - Seattle Thunderbirds team arrives with the Ed Chynoweth Cup

Performance from Seattle musician Aaron Crawford

7:05 pm - Game begins with a special ceremony to raise the Western Conference Champion and Western Hockey League Champion banners.

Connect with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Facebook and Twitter: @SeattleTBirds

Connect with Reber Ranch on Facebook

Connect with Dachshund Race for Rescue on Facebook

Here are the promotional nights Ian mentioned:

Wiener Dog Races: Saturday, October 7 vs. Portland Winterhawks

Pink the Rink: Saturday, October 24 vs. Victoria Royals

Annual Turkey Shoot: Saturday, November 11 vs. Kamloops Blazers

Annual Ham Shoot: Friday, December 8 vs. Tri-City Americans

