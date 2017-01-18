New sanitary rating system cleans up King County

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Just yesterday King County introduced a new rating system that determines restaurant sanitary levels. It’s said to be easy to understand, advances food safety, and is equitable to food businesses. Becky Elias from King County is here to give us a little more information.

Ratings are as follows:

Needs to Improve: The restaurant may have been closed by Public Health - Seattle & King County within the previous year or it needed many return inspections to fix their food safety practices. Okay: Restaurant has had MANY red critical violations in the last four inspections. Good: The restaurant has had SOME red critical violations in the last four inspections. Excellent: The restaurant has had No or Few red critical violations in the last four inspections.

What is behind a restaurant’s rating?

Trend of food safety practices over time Scale of performance Rating on a curve

Their hope is for the program to provide the public with more information about each restaurant’s food safety practices so each individual can make an informed decision about their dining choices.

