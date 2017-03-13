New products from the International Home & Housewares Show

Consumer expert Steve Filmer shared some of the products that will be featured in the 2017 International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago.

Here are the products Steve showcased:

Hamilton Beach® Professional Sous Vide and 6QT Slow Cooker

Description: Sous Vide is so popular that participating Starbucks stores began adding Sous Vide Egg Bites to their menu in January.

Website: www.hamiltonbeach.com

Zyliss® Control 16-Piece Knife Block Set with Steak Knives

Description: Why not use the same knife for everything? There are many reasons! Ever wonder what yuck builds up in your knife block? Sissy will answer those questions.

Website: www.zyliss.com

Hurricane™ COMPACT Juicing Blender

Description: Great visuals watching your choice of whole fruits and vegetables into juices and smoothies with “To Go” cup convenience.

Website: www.cuisinart.com

ZeroWater® 12-Cup Ready-Pour™ pitcher

Description: Erin Brockovich would not be surprised that a recent ZeroWater survey, conducted online by Harris Poll, found that three-quarters of Americans (75%) think most water filters reduce hazardous contaminants down to the acceptable EPA standards for drinking water. They don’t -- but this one does.

Website: www.zerowater.com

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Description: Cold Brew coffee is the rage. Save lots of money by making it at home. This on-trend cold brew maker brews coffee 65-percent less acidic than hot-brewed. Easy to also make coffee ice cubes to help prevent a watered down taste.

Website: www.bialetti.com

Pyrex® Watercolor Collection™ Blue Lagoon

Description: You’ve never seen anything like this before. It is definitely not the Pyrex of old. Each one-of-a-kind dish incorporates blue bursts similar to releasing a fountain pen in water. Have to see it to believe it. Sold individually or as part of a set. .

Website: http://www.pyrexware.com/

