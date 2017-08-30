New Kingston performs live on New Day

Courtesy: New Kingston

SEATTLE - Progressive reggae band New Kingston dropped by New Day to discuss their international tour and perform live music for the studio audience.

Their sound combines their Jamaican heritage with their current lives in New York City.

New Kingston is a band of brothers: Tahir Panton (lead vocals and keyboards), Courtney M. Panton (lead vocals and drums) and Stephen Suckarie (vocals and guitar). Their father, Courtney L.J. Panton, tours as their bass player.

You can watch them play the Nectar Lounge tonight at 8 p.m.

