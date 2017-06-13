New exhibit spotlights pro football's glory days

There's a great way for football fans to enjoy NFL history this summer, without waiting for the season to begin. The Gridiron Glory exhibit at the Washington State History Museum features artifacts from the NFL Hall of Fame, including items special to the Seahawks.

Mary Mikel Stump from the Washington State History Museum shared more about the exhibit, along with a number of special events taking place while the exhibit is here.

The Gridiron Glory exhibit runs through September 10th, 2017.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Gridiron Glory exhibit

