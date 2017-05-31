KING
New essay collection tackles race

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT May 31, 2017

Culture writer for Buzzfeed, Scaachi Koul debuted her collection of essays, "One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter," on May 2 where she tackles the struggle of growing up as a woman of Indian heritage in the predominately white cities of Canada. 

Saachi will be visiting the Seattle Public Library for a talk in tandem with author Lindy West. 

Scaachi Koul, in conversation with Lindy West (author of Shrill)
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 7:00pm
Central Seattle Public Library
1000 Fourth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104

Click here to learn more about Saachi's writing and upcoming events on her website. 

