New essay collection tackles race

Buzzfeed writer Scaachi Koul debuts her essay collection, "One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter."

Culture writer for Buzzfeed, Scaachi Koul debuted her collection of essays, "One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter," on May 2 where she tackles the struggle of growing up as a woman of Indian heritage in the predominately white cities of Canada.

Saachi will be visiting the Seattle Public Library for a talk in tandem with author Lindy West.

Scaachi Koul, in conversation with Lindy West (author of Shrill)

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 7:00pm

Central Seattle Public Library

1000 Fourth Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Click here to learn more about Saachi's writing and upcoming events on her website.

© 2017 KING-TV