New documentary spotlights the power of women on the Electronic Dance Music scene

The power of women in the Electronic Dance Music scene shines through in the new documentary, Amplify Her. The film follows artists through intense professional highs and personal lows, interspersed with their own musical compositions and animated motion comics.

The film's co-director, Nicole Sorochan and Adi LaFlamme, an electronic music artist featured in the film under the name WALA, shared more about the groundbreaking documentary.

Seattle's purple carpet premiere of Amplify Her takes place tonight (Thursday, October 26) at SIFF Cinema Uptown (511 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109). Doors open at 6:30 pm and the first showing begins at 7:00 pm). Find more information here.

