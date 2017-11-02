New documentary American Bipolar spotlights man's journey of healing

Tony Kern, the subject of new documentary American Bipolar.

A new documentary is turning the spotlight on a mental illness that affects nearly six million Americans. American Bipolar follows one man's journey from diagnosis to healing, in an effort to help break the stigma of a mental health challenge, and offer hope to those who may be struggling in silence.

Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Allan Luebke and Tony Kern, a blues musician who's the subject of this film, shared more about the project. Allan has undertaken this independent project and is looking for others to support the mission. Follow American Bipolar's progress and help fund the project via their Indiegogo page.

