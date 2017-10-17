New Day Hot Topics with WWE's Natalya & KISW's Taryn Daly

Taryn from KISW and WWE SmackDown women's champion Natalya discuss this week's hottest topics.

A pumpkin spice air freshener that caused a hazmat emergency at school

Boy Scouts will now be allowing girls

Facebook now delivers takeout food

A Nike swoosh eyebrow trend

Natalya will be at the WWE SmackDown Live event at KeyArena tonight (Tuesday, October 17). The event begins at 4:45 with doors opening at 3:45. More info can be found here.

