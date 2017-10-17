KING
New Day Hot Topics with WWE's Natalya & KISW's Taryn Daly

WWE SmackDown women's champion Natalya & KISW's Taryn Daly spin New Day's hot topic wheel.

Su Ring, KING 3:52 PM. PDT October 17, 2017

WWE SmackDown women's champion Natalya & Taryn Daly from 99.9 KISW discuss this weeks hottest topics:

  • A pumpkin spice air freshener that caused a hazmat emergency at school
  • Boy Scouts will now be allowing girls
  • Facebook now delivers takeout food
  • A Nike swoosh eyebrow trend

Natalya will be at the WWE SmackDown Live event at KeyArena tonight (Tuesday, October 17). The event begins at 4:45 with doors opening at 3:45. More info can be found here.

Listen to Taryn's show, weeknights from 6:00 - 10:00 pm on 99.9 KISW

Connect with Natalya on Facebook and Twitter: @NatByNature

Connect with Taryn on Facebook and Twitter: @TarynKISW

