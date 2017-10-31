KING
New Day Hot Topics with Seahawks punter Jon Ryan & Greg Woodman

"Kickin It with Jon & Greg"'s own Jon Ryan and Greg Woodman discuss today's hottest topics with Margaret!

Joseph Suttner, KING 2:40 PM. PDT October 31, 2017

Seahawks punter Jon Ryan and Greg Woodman, his co-host for the podcast "Kickin It with Jon & Greg" spin the Hot Topics wheel today on New Day! This week's hot topics include:

  • Amazon dropping off packages inside your house
  • The best (and worst) cities for trick-or-treating
  • A man locked in a beer cooler
  • & more!!!

Check out Kickin' It with Jon and Greg on iTunes and on the Seahawks website.

Connect with the guys on Facebook and Twitter: @KickItWithJandG

 

