New Day Hot Topics with Seahawks punter Jon Ryan & Greg Woodman

Hot Topics- Halloween edition!!

Seahawks punter Jon Ryan and Greg Woodman, his co-host for the podcast "Kickin It with Jon & Greg" spin the Hot Topics wheel today on New Day! This week's hot topics include:

Amazon dropping off packages inside your house

The best (and worst) cities for trick-or-treating

A man locked in a beer cooler

& more!!!

Check out Kickin' It with Jon and Greg on iTunes and on the Seahawks website.

Connect with the guys on Facebook and Twitter: @KickItWithJandG

© 2017 KING-TV