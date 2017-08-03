New Day Hot Topics panel brings Robin Williams back to life

Actors and comedians Marc Price and Roger Kabler offered their unique take on stories on the New Day Wheel of Hot Topics.

You may remember Marc from his role as Skippy on the hit 80's sitcom Family Ties. Roger is an actor and celebrity impersonator. Marc and Roger are currently touring with their show, Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience.

Catch the pair tonight (Thursday, August 3) at 7:00 at Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim.

They'll be at The Historic Everett Theatre tomorrow night (Friday, August 4) at 8:00.

Here are the stories they discussed:

NASA Hiring Planetary Protection Officer to Protect the Earth from Aliens



Newborn Texas calf looks like Gene Simmons from KISS



Starbucks introduces new coffee drink with beef jerky



Airbnb offers $0 listing to see the eclipse





