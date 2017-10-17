New Day Hot Topics: Nostril hair extensions, Facebook delivering food & more!

WWE SmackDown women's champion Natalya & Taryn Daly from KISW discuss this weeks hottest topics:

A pumpkin spice air freshener that caused a hazmat emergency at school

Nostril hair extensions (??)

Boy Scouts will now be allowing girls

Facebook now delivers takeout food

A Nike swoosh eyebrow trend

Natalya will be at the WWE SmackDown Live event at KeyArena tonight (Tuesday, October 17). The event begins at 4:45 with doors opening at 3:45. More info can be found here.

