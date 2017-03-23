KING
New Day Hot Topics get the Warm 106.9 treatment

Su Ring, KING 8:22 AM. PDT March 23, 2017

Ashley Ryan and Allan Fee, the team behind Mornings with Allan and Ashley on Warm 106.9, joined guest hosts Suzie Wiley and Chris Cashman for a lively round of New Day Hot Topics.

Catch Mornings with Allan and Ashley, weekdays from 5:00 - 9:00am on Warm 106.9

Connect with them on Facebook and Twitter: @AllanAndAshley

Here are the stories scheduled for this week's New Day Hot Topics wheel:

Easy ways to combat ear worm songs

Alexa beer runs - yep, it's a thing

Park uses facial recognition to keep people from taking too much toilet paper

Man designs tiny wheelchair for crippled goldfish

New perfume captures the scent of kitten fur

 

