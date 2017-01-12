New Day Hot Topics features comedy triple threat

SEATTLE - Comedians Gayla Johnson, Steve-O, and Andrew Rivers joined host Margaret Larson to spin the Wheel of New Day Hot Topics.
Gayla is performing at Comedy Underground in Seattle, from Thursday, January 12 - Saturday, January 14. Her performances will be recorded for a live CD from Uproar Entertainment. CLICK HERE for more information.
Steve-O is performing at Tacoma Comedy Club, from Thursday, January 12 - Sunday, January 15. CLICK HERE for more information.
Andrew has a number of upcoming performances:
- Thursday, January 12 - Peabo's Sports Bar, Mill Creek
- Wednesday, January 18 - Comedy Underground, Seattle
- Thursday, January 19 - Tacoma Comedy Club
Connect with the comedians on Twitter:
Gayla: @GaylaJohnson
Steve-O: @SteveO
Andrew: @AndrewJRivers
Here are the stories from this week's Wheel of New Day Hot Topics:
Angel Shots at a bar could save your life
Woman learns her next door neighbor owns half of her bedroom
Woman busted trying to smuggle boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase
Woman unknowingly prays to Lord of the Rings figurine for years
