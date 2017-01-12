KING
New Day Hot Topics features comedy triple threat

Su Ring, KING 8:26 AM. PST January 12, 2017

SEATTLE - Comedians Gayla Johnson, Steve-O, and Andrew Rivers joined host Margaret Larson to spin the Wheel of New Day Hot Topics.

Gayla is performing at Comedy Underground in Seattle, from Thursday, January 12 - Saturday, January 14. Her performances will be recorded for a live CD from Uproar Entertainment. CLICK HERE for more information.

Steve-O is performing at Tacoma Comedy Club, from Thursday, January 12 - Sunday, January 15. CLICK HERE for more information.

Andrew has a number of upcoming performances:

Connect with the comedians on Twitter:

Gayla: @GaylaJohnson

Steve-O: @SteveO

Andrew: @AndrewJRivers

Here are the stories from this week's Wheel of New Day Hot Topics:

Keurig for beer is coming

Shower Beer is a thing

Angel Shots at a bar could save your life

Woman learns her next door neighbor owns half of her bedroom

Woman busted trying to smuggle boyfriend out of prison in  a suitcase

Woman unknowingly prays to Lord of the Rings figurine for years

 

 

 

