New Day flies to Neverland

SEATTLE - New Day flew to Neverland with Kevin Kern (as playwright J.M. Barrie) and Ben Krieger (playing Peter and George) of Broadway’s biggest new hit and Audience Choice Award winner for best musical, “FINDING NEVERLAND.” The musical takes us through the creation of the world-renowned play, Peter Pan. Kern and Krieger sing “When You’re Feet Don’t Touch the Ground” and give us a look behind the scenes.

"FINDING NEVERLAND" takes over the Paramount Theater January 10-15. Get your tickets here.

