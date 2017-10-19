New cookbook My Rice Bowl features 75 Korean fusion recipes

Rachel Yang cooks up a dumpling recipe featured in her new cookbook My Rice Bowl.

Rachel Yang is cooking up dumplings from her new cookbook, My Rice Bowl! The cookbook features 75 recipes of Korean fusion cuisine inspired by dozens of cultures around the world. Comforting dishes like noodles, pancakes, Korean barbeque, and signature dishes from her Seattle restaurants Joule, Trove, and Revel are featured.

Here's how to make these delicious dumplings:

Makes 3 dozen dumplings

For the filling

1 1/2 cups Korean coarse sea salt

1/2 pound russet potatoes (1 medium)

1/2 pound ground beef chuck

1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt

2 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons Madras curry powder

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon ground toasted cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the dough

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading and rolling the dough

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup cold water

1 large egg

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

1. Parbake the potatoes in salt. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Pour the Korean coarse sea salt into a baking dish just large enough to fit the potato, then nestle the potato into the salt. Bake for 30 minutes, then remove and allow to cool completely.

2. Make the dough. In a large bowl, first whisk together the flour, turmeric, and salt. Next, in a separate bowl, whisk together the water and egg until uniform in color, then add the melted butter and whisk to blend. Make a small well in the center of the dry ingredients, then add the liquid ingredients to the well. Using your hands or a spoon, mix the ingredients together until they cling together in a shaggy mass, then pat the dough together, transfer it to a lightly floured clean surface, and knead until smooth. (See Making Dough by Hand, on page XX, for more detailed instructions, or see Mixing with a Machine on page XX if you’d prefer to work with a stand mixer.) Wrap the dough well in plastic and set aside to rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

3. Make the filling. Peel the cooled potato, then grate it on the largest holds of a box grater and transfer the grated potatoes to a mixing bowl. Add the beef, salt, garlic, ginger, curry powder, parsley, cumin, and cayenne. Using gloved hands—really, hands work best—blend the mixture until very well incorporated. Cover and chill until ready to use.

4. Make the dumplings. Using the instruction in Making Dumplings (page XX), roll, fill, and cut the dumplings.

5. Pan-fry the dumplings. When all the dumplings are made, heat a 10- or 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the canola oil (or enough to coat the entire bottom of the pan in a thin layer of oil), then add as many dumplings as will fit in the pan without touching, likely about a dozen, flat sides down, brushing off any excess flour before you add them to the pan. Cook, undisturbed, for about 1 minute, or until golden brown on the bottom. Add 1/4 cup water to the pan, cover, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, without turning, adding another 2 or 3 tablespoons water (more for a larger pan) after 3 or 4 minutes, when the first batch of water evaporates. When all the water has evaporated and the bottoms of the dumplings have become a shade darker, transfer them to a plate. Serve immediately, then wipe out the pan and repeat with the remaining dumplings and additional oil.

© 2017 KING-TV