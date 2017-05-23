New cookbook journeys into Chef Richard Blais' home kitchen

Chef Richard Blais has a lot going on, keeping up with restaurants in California and in the South, appearing on Top Chef on Bravo, as well as several Food Network shows, and spending time with his family. But, he's carved out time to write a new cookbook. SO GOOD features favorite recipes from Richard's own kitchen.

Richard showcased several dishes from the book, and shared how he balances his busy work schedule with family time.

Richard will sign copies of SO GOOD from 3:00 - 5:00pm today (Tuesday, May 23rd) at Williams Sonoma at Bellevue Square. CLICK HERE for more information.

CLICK HERE to visit Richard's website

Connect with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @RichardBlais

Here's the recipe for one of the dishes Richard prepared on the show today:

Tuna Steak Tataki and Heirloom Tomato Crudo excerpted from SO GOOD© 2017 by Richard Blais. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

TUNA STEAK TATAKI AND HEIRLOOM TOMATO CRUDO

Despite the relatively long list of ingredients, this is about as easy a tuna first course as you can find. Plus, it showcases really good tuna—served nearly raw yet seared just enough to give the fish a pretty and tasty finish. The Asian hints are just right with the tuna and tomatoes. (For more on choosing the tuna, see the Notes at the end of the recipe.) SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons sesame seeds

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon togarashi (optional) Kosher salt

4 saku yellowtail tuna blocks, thawed, if necessary

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes (choose the ripest and most appealing tomatoes)

2 tablespoons yuzu juice

2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

1 to 2 teaspoons white soy sauce (also called shoyu)

Freshly ground black pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons torn or coarsely chopped fresh green shiso, basil, or cilantro, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, mix together the garlic, sesame seeds, onion powder, togarashi, if using, and about 1 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle this seasoning mix on both sides of the tuna, gently pressing the mix into the tuna.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Sear the tuna blocks just until they brown slightly, 11/2 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and slice the seared tuna into slices. These can be thick-ish, 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.

Slice the tomatoes into pieces of similar size and put in a mixing bowl. Season aggressively with salt and then sprinkle with the yuzu, oil, and soy sauce. Season with pepper and toss gently. Add the shiso and toss again.

Arrange the tuna slices on plates and spoon the tomatoes next to them. Serve immediately.

© 2017 KING-TV