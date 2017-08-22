New center at JBLM helps diagnose and care for children on Autism spectrum

There are about one thousand families connected to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with children on the Autism spectrum. Now, a new center at Madigan Army Medical Center is providing early diagnoses and care.

Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Flake, a doctor at Madigan Army Medical Center, shared more about JBLM's new Center for Autism Research, Education and Services (CARES), and ways they can help diagnose and treat military children on the spectrum.

