New categories for KING 5 Evening's 21st Annual Best Northwest Escapes contest

Michael King from KING 5 Evening updated some of the new categories for the 21st Annual Best Northwest Escapes, including:

Best budget motel

Best ghost town

Best hotel pool

Best taco truck (not food truck, but specifically taco truck)

Nominations end at 11:00pm Thursday, March 30th, and voting begins at 7:30pm on Friday, March 31st.

Visit KING5.com/Escapes to nominate your favorite food finds, gear stops, local excursions, getaways, road trips, and natural wonders here in the great Northwest!

