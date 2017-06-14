New cancer center consolidates care services

Overlake Hospital's new cancer care center concentrate all its services in one place, making care easier for patients.

Overlake Hospital's new cancer care center is the first center in the region to consolidate its care services in one center, easing navigation for patients. Everything from radiation to social support services, all in one place.

Medical Director at Overlake Cancer Center, Kristi Harrington, joins us to discuss Overlake's new approach to patient care. Learn more about the new center by visiting their website, click here.

