New cancer center consolidates care services
Overlake Hospital's new cancer care center is the first center in the region to consolidate its care services in one center, easing navigation for patients. Everything from radiation to social support services, all in one place.
KING 12:23 PM. PDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wolf pack researcher plans to sue
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Rep. Steve Scalise shot
-
Tacoma building emergency homeless shelter
-
Unique cabin in Concho, Arizona for sale
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Fire at London high rise
More Stories
-
Sexual abuse lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Murray droppedJun 14, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Scalise shooter raged against 'Trump & Co.' on FacebookJun 14, 2017, 8:01 a.m.
-
London fire: Witness recalls seeing man catch babyJun 14, 2017, 8:30 a.m.