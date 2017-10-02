New book spotlights ways to keep brains vibrant as we age

We're all looking for ways to remain sharp as we age, and a new book has pinpointed ten principles to help us do just that. Developmental molecular biologist, Dr. John Medina, shares his research in Brain Rules for Aging Well, and shows how to apply the following principles into everyday life:

Be a friend to others, and let others be a friend to you Cultivate an attitude of gratitude Mindfulness not only soothes but improves Remember, it's never too late to learn or to teach Train your brain with video games Look for 10 signs before asking, "Do I have Alzheimer's?" Mind your meals and get moving For clear thinking, get enough (not too much) sleep You can't live forever, at least not yet Never retire, and be sure to reminisce

Dr. Medina will discuss and sign copies of Brain Rules for Aging Well tonight (Monday, October 2) at Third Place Books in Seward Park (5041 Wilson Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118).

