New book spotlights secret government investigations into ESP & other psychic abilities

A mind-blowing new book takes us inside the U.S. government's secret investigations into ESP and other psychic abilities.

Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government's Investigations into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis, includes interviews with former Defense Department scientists, government psychics, CIA analysts, and others, to trace the government's history of experiments into psychic phenomena for defense purposes.

The author, journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen, shared more about the origins of the experiments, as well as what's still taking place now.

