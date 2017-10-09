New book spotlights Air Force sergeant's unlikely rise to master spy

A new book shares the incredible story of a man being called the most unlikely spymaster in American history. Donald Nichols was an Air Force Sergeant who dropped out of seventh grade. He somehow developed a relationship with South Korea's founding president following the Korean War.

The book, King of Spies: The Dark Reign of America's Spymaster in Korea, chronicles Nichols' unlikely path from low-level serviceman to war hero. Author and journalist Blaine Harden shared more about Nichols' career and how it helped shaped the current climates in North and South Korea.

Blaine will discuss King of Spies, as well as the ongoing situation in North Korea, at an event this Wednesday, October 11th, at Folio at The Seattle Athenaeum (314 Marion St. / Seattle, WA 98104)

