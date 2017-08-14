New book spotlights 19 Ballard High School grads killed during Vietnam War

A new book commemorates the lives of nineteen Seattle men killed during the Vietnam conflict. All nineteen had one thing in common: they graduated from Ballard High School.
Jerry Edward Smith, author of The Ballard Nineteen, as well as Duvall Fire Commissioner, Vietnam veteran, and Ballard High School graduate, shared more about his research into the service, and deaths of his former classmates.
