Sasha Polakow-Suransky's new book: "Go Back to Where You Came From".

"Go Back to Where You Came From" is a new novel discussing the rise of anti-immigration politics through first-hand interviews and reports. Author Sasha Polakow-Suransky is here to speak on what inspired him to write the book and the current views of immigration worldwide. The book specifically tackles why and how xenophobia is becoming so mainstream in traditionally "more accepting" countries and how a new wave of rightwing rhetoric is posing dangerous for the politics of the future.

Learn more about the book here.

© 2017 KING-TV