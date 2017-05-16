New book discusses race in the criminal justice system

Yale School of Law Professor and author James Forman Jr. tackles the topic of race in the criminal justice system with his new book, "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America."
James draws on his experience not only as a professor of law, but from his time as a public defender in Washington D.C for six years.
He will be discussing his book in more detail at his Town Hall Event this Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more details.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs