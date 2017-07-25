New book celebrates life and legacy of M's broadcaster Dave Niehaus

A new book takes readers into a decades long friendship between a Mariners legend and a renowned singer-songwriter.

My Oh My: The Dave Niehaus Story, also brings the legendary broadcaster to life, through stories shared by friends, relatives, and colleagues. Author Billy Mac shared more about the inspiration behind the book, as well as what he'd like M's fans to know about his friend.

Billy Mac will discuss and sign copies of My Oh My, Tuesday, August 1st at 7:00 pm at University Bookstore in Seattle (4326 University Way, N.E).

