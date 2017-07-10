KING
New Amelia Earhart Discovery

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 10, 2017

It's hard to believe, but a new photo that was just discovered suggests that Amelia Earhart may have actually survived her crash. Historian Feliks Banel sheds light on the issue and provides context behind this theory.

