Never Quit: A veteran's story of survival and perseverance

SEATTLE -- A Sammamish man is a walking example of the definition of valor. During a rescue mission, Jim Settle's helicopter came under fire, and a bullet struck him in the forehead and lodged there. He had the wound stitched up, with the bullet still inside, and joined his team for another harrowing rescue mission in the middle of a heavy firefight, saving lives in the process. For his valor, Settle received a number of commendations, including the Purple Heart.

In his book, Never Quit, now retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Settle takes us into the world of Elite Special Ops Pararescue teams, from the Alaskan wilderness to the and shares the challenges and setbacks he's overcome through out his life, with perseverance and a positive attitude.

Jim and his wife Shannon joined New Day NW host Margaret Larson to share more about his experiences on and off the battlefield.

Jim will discuss and sign copies of Never Quit at 7:00pm on Tuesday, March 14th at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park. CLICK HERE for more information.

