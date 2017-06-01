Close Navigating the finances of a cancer diagnosis Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Treatments, surgeries, and other care can be a big financial burden for patients. Seattle Cancer Care alliance's financial counselors are here to help patients navigate those costs so that they can get the care they need. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Suspected fatal hit & run driver in court USS Nimitz in port before deployment Rising lake frustrates property owners Underground pipe burst caught on camera King County releases homeless count SkyKING: I-90 from Seattle to Bellevue Man shot in attempted robbery in Kent shopping center Yampol: 'I feel so lucky' Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County campground Person injured in Renton officer-involved shooting More Stories Evergreen State College closes due to 'direct threat' Jun. 1, 2017, 11:44 a.m. USS Nimitz leaves Bremerton on six month deployment Jun. 1, 2017, 4:49 a.m. Grays Harbor hit and run suspect held on $750K bail May 31, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs