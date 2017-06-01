KING
Navigating the finances of a cancer diagnosis

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 01, 2017

Treatments, surgeries, and other care can be a big financial burden for patients. Seattle Cancer Care alliance's financial counselors are here to help patients navigate those costs so that they can get the care they need. 

