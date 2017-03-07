SEATTLE - Loui Gong is a Native artist, actor and educator dedicated to preserving handmade cultural art. His company, Eighth Generation, was founded in 2008 when Loui began customizing shoes in his living room. His work incorporates his urban environment into traditional Coast Salish art to make strong statements about identity. Eighth Generation is the first Native-owned company to ever produce wool blankets, encouraging the public to do it too! Enter the 2017 Blanket Design Contest with a few images and a personal statement for the possibility of winning $2,000! Here to tell us more is Loui Gong himself.

Find Eighth Generation's flagship store in Pike Place Market above the gum wall!

