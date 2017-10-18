National Novel Writing Month is fast approaching

National Novel Writing Month is coming up this November.

November is National Novel Writing Month! Abbreviated to NaNoWriMo, this event aims to get writers from all around the world write 50,000 words of a novel in just 30 days. It also serves as a fundrasier to benefit writing programs for K-12 students.

Emily Ladd & Jenn Swagert are here from NaNoWriMo Seattle to talk about their upcoming events to prepare for the month-long "write-a-thon". Learn everything about the writing challenge and network with fellow writers at the event on Saturday, October 21 from 10: 30am - 12: 00pm at North Bend Library.

There is a second event on the same day, October 21 at 1:00pm at the Magnolia Library as well, that focuses on the importance of plot in novel writing.

More info about the library events can be found at the NaNoWriMo website here

