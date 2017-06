LITTLE BIG SHOTS: FOREVER YOUNG -- "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Harvey, Nat Jackson -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Known as The Jump Rope King, 73-year old Nat Jackson is the fastest jump-roper of his age in the country. He was recently featured on NBC's hit show Little Big Shots and set a new national jump-rope speed record.

It is my life's purpose to help you uncover the hidden energy and become the healthiest you can be - no matter your age.

© 2017 KING-TV