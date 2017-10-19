Nancy Guppy's art & entertainment must-sees

Nancy Guppy, the host of Seattle Channel's Art Zone, joins New Day to talk about the best art and entertainment events around Seattle this fall.

Here are the events Nancy showcased:

Searching for Home, a solo museum exhibit for Seattle-based, Pakistan-born artist Humaira Abid, at Bellevue Arts Museum. Artist Talk: Saturday, November 4th at 2:00 pm.

When You Were There, You Knew the Language, an exhibit of drawings, painting, and collage pieces from Gillian Theobold. At studio e gallery in Georgetown. Nancy talks with the artist at studio e on Saturday, October 28th, at 3:00 pm.

Linda Hodges Gallery presents A Dialogue, featuring new paintings by Ryan Molenkamp and Jed Dunkerley. Artist Talk: Saturday, October 21st, at Noon.

Back by popular demand, it's Go Dog Go! at Seattle Children's Theatre. Appropriate for ages 3+

Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series presents a tongue-in-cheek reading of the 1973 horror film The Exorcist, at Re-Bar in downtown Seattle. October 19 - 21 (21+ and older)

