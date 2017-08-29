Myths and truths of youth suicide

Fredric Matteson is a counselor specializing in suicide and suicide ideology.
He shares his top three myths and top three truths.
MYTHS:
--Myth 1: Asking someone about suicide will cause him to become suicidal.
--Myth 2: Young children, ages 5 through 12, cannot be suicidal.
-- Myth 3: Suicides always happen in an impulsive moment.
TRUTHS:
--Truth 1: There is a language of suicide, a language that suicidal people speak.
--Truth 2: Suicide is a failed initiation: being suicidal is an identity crisis of the human spirit.
--Truth 3: Suicide is a symptom of an underlying problem - not depression.
