Myths and truths of youth suicide

Fredric Matteson is a counselor specializing in suicide and suicide ideology.

He shares his top three myths and top three truths.

MYTHS:

--Myth 1: Asking someone about suicide will cause him to become suicidal.

--Myth 2: Young children, ages 5 through 12, cannot be suicidal.

-- Myth 3: Suicides always happen in an impulsive moment.

TRUTHS:

--Truth 1: There is a language of suicide, a language that suicidal people speak.

--Truth 2: Suicide is a failed initiation: being suicidal is an identity crisis of the human spirit.

--Truth 3: Suicide is a symptom of an underlying problem - not depression.



